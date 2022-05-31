Bhopal, May 31: A driver of a government hospital was murdered by his stepson and second wife in Chola area of Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal. The duo then pretended that the victim had gone missing and made an elaborate excuse but were eventually caught.

The incident happened on Monday night when the deceased, identified as Amar Singh Vishwakarma , returned after completing his duty at the Hamidia Hospital. His second wife, identified as Shanti , whom he had married around one year ago after the death of his first wife suggested that they go to a nearby temple where a 'bhandara' was going on.

According to TOI, Amar Singh agreed and they both left the house on his bike. On the way, Shanti asked him to stop the bike and then called her son Shivraj to the spot. He arrived at the spot and started attacking his step-father with a sharp weapon. When Amar Singh tried to resist, his wife also joined the attack and hit him with a heavy stone. When he died, they threw his body near a bridge and returned home. Gujarat Shocker: Class 10 Boy Killed, Another Injured in Attack Over Rs 4,000 in Bhavnagar

Shanti then called Amar Singh's relatives who lived nearby and informed them that her husband had not returned home from work. She kept on wailing and crying throughout the night while Amar's relatives and neighbours searched for him. Mumbai Shocker: 34-Year-Old Man Killed by Wife, Her Lover in Govandi; Accused Arrested

Meanwhile, cops got the news of a corpse lying near a bridge and identified him as Amar Singh. The deceased was stabbed in the neck with a sharp object while his face was bludgeoned with a heavy stone. Acting on information, Chhola police reached the spot and around four hours later arrested his second wife and 19-year-old stepson on charges of murder.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2022 09:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).