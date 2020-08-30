Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Assam government has announced an award of Rs 20,000 to over 16,000 students who have passed the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination with over 75 per cent marks.

"Assam Government will award Rs 20,000 to 16,944 students who passed the HSLC exam with over 75 per cent marks under Anundoram Borooah Award," State Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, said at a press conference.

"The amount will be transferred from September 12 or 13," Sarma said.

The Assam HSLC results were declared on June 6, 2020. (ANI)

