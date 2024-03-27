Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 27 (ANI): The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and Chief Executive Member of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Pramod Boro on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against the Congress party.

The complaint follows an incident where a few X handles of the Congress party allegedly used the name in a controversial photo that went viral on social media where a person was seen sleeping on a bed with a stack of notes.

Also Read | Sanjiv Bhatt Convicted: Gujarat Court Convicts Former IPS Officer in 1996 Narcotics Case.

The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), is the ally party of the BJP-led NDA and part of the Assam government.

Pramod Boro, UPPL chief and CEM of Bodoland Territorial Council, told ANI that, I have lodged a complaint against the Congress with the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam and sent a copy to the Election Commission of India.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Couple Arrested in Bhopal After Video Showing Them Beating Elderly Woman With Wooden Scale Surfaces.

"I will also lodge an FIR at Kokrajhar against the Congress tomorrow. I am shocked at how irresponsible Congress and its leaders are. The viral photograph was not clicked today or yesterday, it went viral long ago. It was collected by someone and it has again gone viral. The Congress people are irresponsible, even if they don't have time to check, and verify whether it is true or not, coming from authentic sources or not. They are doing politics with this and I am surprised. I condemn their behaviour and attitude," Pramod Boro said.

A controversial photo on social media has ignited a political row in Assam. In the photo, a political leader of Assam's Udalguri district under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) can be seen sleeping on the bed with a stack of notes.

According to the reports, Benjamin Basumatary is the leader seen in the photo sleeping on a bed wearing only a traditional towel and a stack of Rs 500 currency notes.

According to several reports, political leaders are associating Benjamin Basumatary with the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), which is the ally party of the BJP-led NDA and part of the Assam government.

But UPPL chief and Chief Executive Member of Bodoland Territorial Council Pramod Boro told ANI that, Benjamin Basumatary is no longer associated with UPPL.

"Basumatary is no longer associated with UPPL as he was suspended from the party on January 10, 2024, and disciplinary action was taken against him after receiving a letter from the Harisingha Block Committee, UPPL, on January 5, 2024. Additionally, the BTC Government suspended and removed him from the post of VCDC Chairman on February 10, 2024," Pramod Boro said.

Pramod Boro further said that I lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against the Congress and urged the Election Commission to take action against them.

"This kind of fake news misleads people. We have sacrificed a lot to build the nation, the society, and the community, and we have been suffering in this region for long decades, but at that time Congress was sleeping. During that period, they just enjoyed the drama, and violence incidents happening in our region," Pramod Boro said.

The UPPL chief also said that Congress is only doing that to gain political mileage ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

"Now Congress has no issue, no agenda to face the election. So they are doing this fabricated news, fake news," Pramod Boro said.

Pramod Boro has urged all media outlets and social media users to refrain from linking Basumatary with UPPL.

"His actions are solely his own responsibility, and the party is not accountable for any of his personal acts," Pramod Boro said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)