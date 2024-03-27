Bhopal, March 27: The police on Wednesday arrested a couple from Bhopal after a video purportedly showed them beating the man's grandmother, an official said. Taking cognisance of the video, which was widely shared on social media, the police arrested the couple, an official said.

In the purported video, a man can be seen holding the old woman tightly, while his wife appears to be hitting her with a wooden scale. The video of the alleged assault was recorded by one of the couple's neighbours, said the official. Bhopal Shocker: Husband, Wife Brutually Assault Grandmother With Wooden Scale Over Food, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

In a post on X, Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra shared that the police had registered a case against Deepak Sen and Pooja Sen, who are originally from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Tribal Man Brutally Thrashed, Forced to Pose as ‘Murga’ in Betul; Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral.

The couple, who lives in Bhopal's Barkhedi area, was arrested and further legal steps are being taken, the senior official stated. Police sources said Deepak runs a barber shop in Barkhedi area under Jahangirabad police station of the MP capital. It was immediately not known when the incident took place.

