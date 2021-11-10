By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party has chalked out a strategy to reach out to women voters for poll-bound states of Punjab, Manipur and Goa by creating awareness regarding various Central government schemes and welfare measures.

Also Read | How To Enable Two-Step Authentication on WhatsApp.

In Punjab, the party will target women involved in the agriculture sector. "They understand the value of Rs 6000 per year. Even when cultivation takes place normally, women pledge their gold. Now women don't have to do that. We would like to connect with them," stated Vanathi Srinivasan, President of BJP Mahila Morcha.

In Goa, where most women are involved in the service sector, there will be an attempt to empower them through government schemes like Start up India and Skill India. "Focus will be to ensure these measures reach out to self-help groups and start ups," she said.

Also Read | Another Name Change Likely in Uttar Pradesh,Badaun To Be Renamed as Vedamau.

In Uttarakhand, self-help groups that are involved in procuring forest produce through the Van Dhan Yojana.

In Manipur, the party will highlight the development in North East with the region having its own Council. Infrastructure is a big plank alongwith better accessibility through road development.

"Tourism has improved, agriculture produce from Northeast gets GI tags as well," added another senior leader.

These states are scheduled to go for Assembly polls in early 2022.

Bharatiya Janata Party is also drawing an ambitious plan to woo women voters' in Uttar Pradesh through the plank of women's safety, women's empowerment and improved law and order situation in the state during the tenure of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The BJP will organize women sammelans to discuss and debate the situation of women's safety during the Yogi Adityanath government's tenure. Named "Kamal Shakti Samvad", the party has shortlisted "nau sthan" (nine places), taking a cue from nine "shakti roops" of Goddess Durga. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)