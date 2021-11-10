WhatsApp is the most used messaging app globally. As such, the instant messaging app is continuously working on improving the security and privacy of its users. Whenever you set up a WhatsApp account, it asks for your mobile number and the received OTP on that number. Messages on WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted by default, and no one can access your account except you. To provide more security to its users, WhatsApp also comes with an additional security feature called 'two-step authentication'. In this article, we have demonstrated how you can enable the two-step authentication on WhatsApp. WhatsApp Update: Facebook-Owned Messaging App Working on New Communities Feature, Says Report.

1. Open WhatsApp on your smartphone and click on the three-dotted menu situated at the top right corner.

2. Tap on 'Settings' > 'Account' > 'Two-step verification'.

3. To enable the 2FA feature, tap 'Enable' and enter your desired PIN.

4. Confirm your PIN. Then you will be asked to enter and confirm your email address.

5. Then, your 2FA feature will be enabled and you are good to go.

It is worth noting that adding your email address during the setting up of the 2FA feature is optional, however, it is recommended because it will make your account recovery easier. Also, it is advised to never share your two-step verification PIN with others.

