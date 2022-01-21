New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Union Health Secretary and Health Secretaries of poll-bound states' will meet Election Commission officers on Saturday at 12:30 pm, said sources.

Meeting holds relevance as five states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur-- are going for polls amid rising COVID-19 cases across the country.

Also Read | UP CM Yogi Adityanath Says Mafias and Criminals are Running For Their Lives in New Uttar Pradesh and The Tranquility is Back in the Society.

Polling for Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh for 403 constituencies will take place in seven phases.

Manipur with 60 constituencies will vote on February 27 and March 3.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: Manohar Parrikar’s Son Utpal Parrikar to Quit BJP, Contest Goa Polls as Independent Candidate.

Punjab with 117 constituencies will go to the polls on February 20. Earlier, it was scheduled to vote on February 14.

Uttarakhand with 70 constituencies and Goa with 40 constituencies will cast their vote in a single phase on February 14.

The counting of votes for all the Assembly seats in the five states will be held on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)