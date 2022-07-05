Mumbai, Jul 5 (PTI) Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,098 fresh COVID-19 cases, up from 1,515 the previous day, and six fatalities, taking the tally to 79,89,909 and the toll to 1,47,949, a health official said.

Also Read | Jharkhand: Syed Riaz Ahmed, Khunti SDM, Sent to Jail for Sexually Harassing IIT Student.

The addition to the tally was 104 per cent more than Monday, while the fatality count too doubled from three to six, he pointed out.

Also Read | SpiceJet Shares Decline 2% Over Multiple Incidents of Technical Glitches in Flights.

The recovery count increased by 4,207 in the last 24 hours to touch 78,21,140, leaving the state with an active caseload of 20,820, he said.

Mumbai leads the active tally with 6,409 cases, followed by 5,335 in Pune district and 4,037 in Thane district, the official informed.

Of the new cases, the highest, 1,313, are from Mumbai Circle, which comprises the commercial capital and adjoining metropolitan region, followed by Pune (1,196), Nashik (167), Nagpur (160), Akola (87), Aurangabad (65), Kolhapur (60) and Latur circle ( 50).

The six deaths comprised three in Pune Circle, two in Mumbai Circle and one in Kolhapur Circle, he added.

State health department data showed that the recovery rate was 97.89 per cent, the fatality rate was 1.85 per cent, while the positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 6.39 per cent.

It also revealed that the number of coronavirus tests in the state stood at 8,21,78,511, including 35,664 during the day.

This was almost 12,000 more than the 23,701 tests carried out on Monday, the official said.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 79,89,909; fresh cases 3,098; death toll 1,47,946; recoveries 78,21,140; active cases 20,820; total tests 8,21,78,511.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)