Ranchi, July 5: Khunti's Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Syed Riaz Ahmed, was sent to jail on Tuesday evening on charges of sexual harassment of an IIT student. Earlier, he was produced in Khunti district court. After going to jail, he will most likely be placed under suspension, according to the government rules.

An FIR was lodged against him by an IIT student from Himachal Pradesh in Khunti Mahila Police Station under IPC sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) on Monday evening. On Tuesday, her statement under section 164 was recorded in the court. Alex Ambrose, Indian U-17 Women's Football Team Assistant Coach Sacked for Sexual Misconduct

Twenty IIT students had come to Khunti for an academic tour and internship. The incident took place on July 2. It was alleged that the SDM had called the girl students to his residence for a party where drinks were also served.

It is alleged that the SDM took her aside on the pretext of talking to her and spoke obscenely with her. He tried to kiss the girl. At this, the girl left with her companions. The victim is studying in IIT Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Riyaz Ahmed, a 2019 batch IAS officer, hails from Nagpur, Maharashtra. His wife is also an IAS officer, who is posted as SDM in Chhattisgarh.

