New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Delhi PWD minister Atishi flagged the poor condition of roads in east Delhi's Mandawali and instructed that strict action should be taken against the officers responsible for it.

Atishi pulled up the principal secretary of the Public Works Department and directed him to get the roads fixed promptly by making a timeline, said a statement from the government.

Also Read | COP28 Summit 2023: Climate Finance, Technology Extremely Essential To Fulfil Aspirations of Global South, Says PM Narendra Modi.

She asked the PWD secretary to submit the timeline to her within 48 hours.

Terming the condition of roads in the Mandawali area as “deplorable” and “unacceptable”, the minister issued instructions to take swift and strict action against the officers responsible for its condition, it said.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Approves 30% Reservation to Women for Posts of Constable in State Police.

It should serve as an example for those who might be negligent in the future, she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)