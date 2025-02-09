New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Atishi handed over her resignation to Lt Governor V K Saxena on Sunday, a day after her Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced a crushing defeat in the assembly polls.

Atishi, who retained her Kalkaji seat, handed over her resignation to Saxena at Raj Niwas, officials said.

Also Read | Salem Horror: Government School Teacher Sexually Abuses 10 Female Students in Tamil Nadu, Arrested; FIR Registered Under POCSO.

The BJP returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years, winning 48 of the 70 assembly seats. The AAP won 22 seats while the Congress drew a blank in the polls held on February 5.

The BJP is expected to stake claim to power next week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from a foreign visit, party leaders said.

Also Read | Parvesh Verma Visits Native Place Mundka After Big Win, Thanks PM Narendra Modi and BJP for Giving Him Opportunity To Contest From New Delhi Seat Against Arvind Kejriwal.

Atishi took oath as chief minister in September last year after AAP convenor and her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal resigned from the post amid corruption allegations against him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)