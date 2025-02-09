New Delhi, February 9: BJP's winning candidate from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, Parvesh Verma, received a grand welcome in his native village, Mundka, on Sunday. Following his victory over AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal by over 3,000 votes in the Delhi Assembly elections, Verma is now being hailed as the "giant slayer" of Delhi politics.

He visited the Dada Bhairav Temple to offer prayers and will later pay respects at the memorial of his father, former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, in Ghevra village. Speaking to reporters, Verma credited the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his electoral success. "The Bharatiya Janata Party and PM Modi gave me the opportunity to contest elections from New Delhi. All the seats have gone to the BJP. I thank the entire Delhi for making the BJP win," he said. Who Is Parvesh Verma? From Net Worth to Political Career, All About CM Seat Contender and ‘Giant Slayer’ Who Defeated Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi Assembly Seat.

Emphasising the party's commitment to development, he added, "This government will work for rural Delhi and the entire city, including all colonies. The dreams of our leader Sahib Singh Verma, which remained incomplete, will now be fulfilled." Highlighting future plans, Verma stated, "We will carry forward PM Modi's vision. There are many challenges in Delhi, and a lot of work needs to be done. My village has always been my strength. We will make Delhi a capital that we can all be proud of." Delhi Assembly Election 2025 Results: BJP’s Parvesh Verma Emerges As Giant Slayer, Ends AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s Supremacy.

Parvesh Verma Receives Grand Welcome in Mundka

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP's winning candidate from New Delhi Vidhan Sabha seat, Parvesh Verma, receives a warm welcome as he arrives at his native village Mundka, Delhi#DelhiAssemblyElection2025 pic.twitter.com/jgvUO7qZrz — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2025

Verma, a two-time Member of Parliament from West Delhi, comes from a strong political lineage. His father, Sahib Singh Verma, served as Delhi's Chief Minister, and his uncle, Azad Singh, has held key municipal positions. Sahib Singh Verma was also one of the only three BJP Chief Ministers Delhi has had. His victory over Kejriwal marks a major shift in Delhi politics, further strengthening the BJP's presence in the national Capital.

