Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 24 (ANI): In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference chief Sajad Lone expressed his grief and said that it was an attack on the identity of Kashmiris.

He carried out a protest march on Wednesday in the wake of a terror attack.

Sajad Lone said, "Our identity is our hospitality. Yesterday's terror attack is also an attack on our identity. We have to reclaim our history and heritage, and no one except the Kashmiris can do that. This land belongs to us. It is shameful for us that anyone from outside comes and attacks our tourists and our identity. We will determine our guests and ensure they are respected and safe... Even my father was killed by them (terrorists). They killed nearly 5000-10000 Kashmiris."

He further said that Kashmiri Muslims tried to help the victims and are particularly distraught over the incident. The local community is grappling with feelings of helplessness and shame, having been unable to protect the tourists who were attacked in a remote area.

"They have not spared any religion. Kashmiri Muslims have been their biggest targets. What has happened is shameful for us because we couldn't save our guests. We were helpless. There can be no stronger message than this. There was an unusual quiet in the valley today. It was as if every house was mourning. The helplessness in the eyes of tourists will haunt us for all times to come," he further said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Wednesday.

The Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS), which met on Wednesday, was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. The attack was one of the biggest terror attacks in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a search operation in the general area of Baisran, Pahalgam, Anantnag, to nab the perpetrators of the attack. (ANI)

