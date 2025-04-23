NEET UG 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip Released at neet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Download

New Delhi, April 23: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2025 advance city intimation slip on its official website – neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) can now check the city allotted for their examination by downloading the slip. This pre-admit card document helps students plan their travel ahead of the test.

The NEET UG 2025 exam is scheduled for May 5, 2025 (Sunday) and will be conducted in offline (pen-and-paper) mode from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM across 552 Indian cities and 14 international locations. It is held for admission to undergraduate medical and allied courses such as MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, and BSMS. AP SSC Result 2025 Date and Time: BSEAP To Declare Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board Exam Results on This Day at bse.ap.gov.in.

How To Download NEET UG Exam City Slip 2025?

To download the city intimation slip, candidates must:

Visit neet.nta.nic.in

Click on “Advance City Intimation for NEET(UG)-2025 is LIVE”

Log in using application number and date of birth

Submit and download the city slip for future reference

It’s important to note that this slip is not the admit card. The NEET UG 2025 admit card will be released separately on May 1, 2025. JEE Advanced 2025 Registration Begins at jeeadv.ac.in, Know How To Apply and Documents Required.

As per the NEET exam pattern, each correct answer awards +4 marks while each incorrect response deducts 1 mark. No marks will be given or deducted for unanswered questions. Candidates are advised to regularly check the NTA portal for further updates.

