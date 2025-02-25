Chandigarh, Feb 25 (PTI) Punjab Industries Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Tuesday said that an audit of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds of the Guru Gobind Singh Refinery in Bathinda will be conducted after an AAP MLA alleged its misuse.

During the Question Hour in the Punjab Assembly, AAP MLA from Talwandi Sabo Baljinder Kaur raised the issue of utilization of CSR funds.

To a question, the minister informed the House that out of Rs 180 crore of CSR funds, Rs 153 crore has been spent.

"Guru Gobind Singh Refinery (now HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited) Bathinda is adhering to the relevant provisions of CSR as per the Companies Act, 2013. In the last 10 years, the company has been working for the development of the community around the refinery and the refinery is spending on CSR activities as per statute," said Sond.

As per the information provided by the refinery for employment generation under CSR, the refinery has formed 481 Self Help Groups till date and 4,900 women are associated with these groups. Also, 1183 candidates have been trained under skill training programmes, he said.

MLA Kaur alleged that there was a "big scam" in it while referring to the utilisation of Rs 153 crore of CSR funds.

She claimed that she has a bill of a play station set up under the CSR funds costing Rs 5.81 lakh. But there are only four plastic rides in it, she claimed.

These CSR funds should not be misused, she said.

The minister then assured the MLA that an inquiry can be marked to get an audit done of the CSR funds. "After audit, we will come to know how much and where these funds were spent," he said.

Meanwhile, Ravjot Singh, Punjab Local Government Minister, assured the Vidhan Sabha that the state government is actively addressing the issue of stray dogs, which has become a growing concern for residents across both urban and rural areas.

Responding to a notice moved by Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj, Dr. Singh acknowledged the seriousness of the problem and detailed the steps being taken to control the stray dog population and ensure public safety.

He informed the House that the government is strictly adhering to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, to manage the issue effectively.

"Sterilization is the most effective solution to control the stray dog population and reduce aggression. So far, around 2,18,063 dogs have been sterilized in the state, with nearly 80,000 procedures conducted between 2022 and 2024," he said.

Later, the House passed the 'The Punjab Water Resources (Management And Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025', which was moved by the Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal.

The Bill seeks to amend the Punjab Water Resources (Management and Regulation Act, 2020 and carries amendments to the Section 6 of the 2020 Act.

As per the amendment, no person shall serve as Chairperson or other Member of the Punjab Water Regulation and Development Authority if he has attained the age of 65 years.

