Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 12 (ANI): Following the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has activated an Operational Control Room to coordinate response efforts and provide support to those affected.

The Ministry initiated helpline numbers: 011-24610843 and 9650391859

The Ministry has assured a swift response and full assistance to all impacted by the incident, as stated in an official post by MoCA_GoI.

Air India confirmed that flight Al171, which was destined for Gatwick in London, was involved in an accident today after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

"Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hours, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number, 1800 5691 444, to provide more information. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident," the Airline said.

Earlier today, an Air India plane from Ahmedabad to London with 242 passengers crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said that a team has been rushed to the spot for investigation.

"On 12th Jun, 2025, Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight Al-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, has crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 people on board the aircraft, consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew," said a senior DGCA official. The aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar. Capt Sumeet Sabharwal is an LTC with 8200 hours of experience. The copilot had 1100 hours of flying experience, the official further added.

As per ATC, the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It gave a mayday Call to ATC, but thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC.

Aircraft immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site, said the official.

Thick plumes of smoke could be seen at the accident spot, and fire tenders have reached the spot. (ANI)

