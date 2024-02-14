Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): Namdhari Sikhs took out the palanquin procession of their revered Satguru Ram Singh in Ayodhya on the occasion of Basant Panchami and the procession culminated at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Wednesday.

In Ayodhya, the idea of inclusivity is embraced. Guru Gobind Singh, Guru Tegh Bahadur, and Guru Nanak Dev Ji performed penance here, establishing a connection with Sikh society, a Namdhari Sikh said.

On behalf of Namdhari Satsang Seva Society, the palanquin procession of revered Satguru Ram Singh reached Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple through the streets of Ayodhya city to mark the Prakash Utsav of the Satguru.

Hundreds of devotees of the Sikh community were present during the procession.

Hardeep Singh Raja from Punjab said, "Today the entire Namdhari Sikh community from Himachal, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi have come together to worship Lord Ram as Lord Ram is our adorable god. Our first Guru, Guru Nanak Dev ji is considered an incarnation of Lord Ram. Today is the birthday of Satguru Ram Singh. We have been running a langar here since January 14 in Hanuman Gufa which will continue till February 29."

Namdhari Satsang Seva Samiti has been organizing langar and food for the devotees of Ram Lalla since January 22.

Following the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, a large number of devotees have been visiting the temple. (ANI)

