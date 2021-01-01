Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) vice president Champat Rai on Friday said that the Ayodhya Ram temple's foundation will consist not of iron but of concrete, rocks and lime and there will be no need of silver for the same.

"The Ayodhya Ram temple's foundation will not have iron but it will be made of concrete, rocks and lime. Copper will be used to bind the rocks. There will be no need of silver for temple construction," Rai told reporters at a press conference here.

"The plan of the temple has been expanded. It will be 360 feet longer and 235 feet wider. The height of the temple will be 161 feet. There will be three floors," he added.

Rai further said that facilities for elderly and differently-abled persons are being planned by the architects of the temple.

"The facilities for elderly and differently-abled people persons have been thought of in terms of installing the lifts, escalators and ramps at appropriate places. The architects are studying these aspects," he said.

"If the temple construction works start in this month then by December 2023, it will be built. This temple will be a symbol of India's pride. The coming generations should not remember slavery. It is being built to obliterate the foreign invaders from public memory," he added.

Rai further said that the Ram Janmabhoomi temple is India's story of struggle and not a matter of victory or loss, adding that the construction of the temple is for self-respect of the country.

"India has fought battles with the foreigners but never surrendered. The Ram Janmabhoomi temple is India's story of struggle and not a matter of victory or loss. Every nation and government work for self-respect and India has also worked for the protection of self-respect of the country," he said.

He also talked about the fund collection process for the temple which will begin on January 15 and end on February 27.

"Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust is aiming to start collections for the temple construction from January 14. Every person, poor and rich, should donate for this purpose while keeping their savings intact. The collections will proceed till February 27. This work will not be virtual but it will be physical. Lakhs of workers will work for this objective. An 'abode of God' is going to be built," he said.

The Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust was constituted by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, after the Supreme Court of India's verdict on November 9 in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, which settled the long-festering religious issue and allowed the building of a temple at the site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya on August 5 to attend the 'Bhoomi pujan' at Ram Janmbhoomi site. (ANI)

