Lucknow, October 20: With development projects worth Rs 20,000 crore in progress in Ayodhya, of which projects worth Rs 1,700 crore will be completed by December this year, the holy city of Lord Shri Ram is emerging as a global city, thanks to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's efforts.

With his faith in Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram, CM Yogi has left no stone unturned to develop Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram, which was considered politically untouchable five years ago, into a global city of great tourist attraction. UP: Temple Dedicated to CM Yogi Adityanath Opens Up in Ayodhya’s Maurya Ka Purwa Village (See Pics).

As most of the projects being carried out by various departments on behalf of the government will be completed before 2024, Ayodhya will emerge as a global city by that year. The projects in Ayodhya include the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Corridor being built on the lines of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor and Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport. Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Trust Expects Project To Be Ready To Receive Pilgrims by December 2023.

Besides, the Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Council is spending Rs 3,000 crore to develop a greenfield township in Ayodhya. About 83 per cent of the land has been procured so far for the project, which is scheduled to be completed by March 2024.

BJP's double-engine government is also fully cooperating in making Ayodhya a global city. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is spending about Rs 12,000 crore on the construction of roads. The NHAI is spending Rs 6,657 crore for widening Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama Marg and Rs 5,924 crore for constructing a 67-and-a-half km long Ayodhya bypass.

The main development works being carried out in Ayodhya include approval for the expansion of Maryada Purushottam Shriram Airport at the cost of Rs 1175 crore, of which Rs 843 crore has been spent on private land; widening of Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Path (from Sugriva Fort to Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi), Bhakti Path (from Shringar Haat to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi) and Ram Path (from Sahadatganj to Nayaghat),

It also includes the construction of the Ayodhya Bypass (Ring Road), widening of Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama Marg, NH 27 (Lucknow-Ayodhya-Gorakhpur) and National Highway 330A (Jagdishpur-Ayodhya Section) Road; construction of Salarpur Railway Station Terminal, Purvanchal Expressway Project, district Ayodhya; Purvanchal Expressway Project, district Ambedkarnagar; and Gorakhpur Link Expressway Project, district Ambedkar Nagar.

