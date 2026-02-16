Lucknow, February 16: The Greater Noida Police have launched an intensive search for a young man after a video surfaced on social media showing him recklessly firing a handgun from a moving car. The viral footage, which began circulating on Monday, February 16, depicts the man leaning out of the passenger-side window of a white SUV and firing multiple rounds into the air.

Despite the clear danger to other commuters, the individual is seen laughing and celebrating as the vehicle continues at high speed along an open stretch of road. The incident is believed to have taken place in the jurisdiction of the Ecotech-3 or Dankaur police stations, areas frequently targeted by "reel-makers" for dangerous stunts. Greater Noida Shocker: 3-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Water-Filled Pit During Temple Feast, Nearly a Month After Techie’s Death.

Viral Video Shows Man Firing Gun From Moving SUV in Greater Noida

Authorities were alerted to the video after several residents tagged the official handle of the Noida Police, expressing concern over the brazen display of firearms and the potential for a stray bullet to cause a tragedy. Senior officials have confirmed that a specialised team is now using surveillance footage and number plate recognition to track the vehicle.

Police Action and Identification Efforts

Following the viral spread of the clip, the Noida Police Commissionerate took formal cognisance of the matter. Initial reports suggest that the car involved may be a modified Mahindra Bolero or Scorpio, a detail the police are currently verifying. "We are identifying the vehicle and the individual through the video. Such acts of public endangerment will be met with strict legal action," a police spokesperson stated on Monday evening. Greater Noida Hit-and-Drag: Traffic Cop Dragged On Speeding Car Bonnet for 500 Metres in Uttar Pradesh, Shocking Video Surfaces.

Cyber cell units are also analysing the original source of the video to determine if it was uploaded as a "story" or "reel" on Instagram or X. Investigators noted that the youth in the video appeared to be intentionally posing for the camera, suggesting the act was performed specifically for social media engagement.

As of Monday night, no arrests have been officially announced, but police sources indicate they have narrowed down the vehicle’s registration to a local village in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district. Raids are expected to be conducted at the suspect's residence within the next 24 hours.

The police have urged citizens not to engage in such behavior and to report any such sightings immediately. The individual in the video is expected to be booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for endangering public safety and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

