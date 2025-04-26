New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) The Vay Vandana Card to provide free treatment to elderly in Delhi aged 70 years and above will be launched on April 28, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday.

The Petroleum and Gas minister will be the chief guest at a function along with Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, to launch the health insurance for elderly at Thyagraj Stadium Monday morning.

Puri in a post on X said people aged 70 or above in Delhi will no longer need to worry about healthcare expenses after the launch of the Ayushman Vay Vandana scheme.

"Lakhs of elderly in the country benefitted from the scheme but Delhi remained deprived because the previous (Arvind) Kejriwal government out of malice did not implement it," he charged.

With the elderly having these health cards representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's intent of "longevity," the financial burden and worries of the households will be less, he added.

