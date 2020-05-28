India News | Babri Masjid Demolition Case: Questioning to Commence from June 4

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): The special court for Ayodhya case on Thursday set June 4 as the date for commencement of questioning in connection with the Babri Masjid demolition.

The bench of Judge SK Yadav, who is hearing the case, extended the date to June 4 after being told by the defense counsel that there had been difficulty in contacting the accused due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

The Judge has asked BJP leaders LK Advani, Uma Bharti, former UP CM Kalyan Singh, Murli Manohar Joshi, among 32 others to appear for questioning beginning June 4.

In the case filed by CBI, 49 people had been named as accused, out of which 32 are alive while the rest have passed away.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had extended till August 31 the tenure of Judge SK Yadav, who is hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case, and directed him to complete the trial and deliver the judgement in the case by that time. (ANI)

