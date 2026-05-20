CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Declared at chseodisha.nic.in; How To Check Plus 2 Results and Download Marksheet

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha officially declared the results for the Class 12 Annual Higher Secondary Examination today, May 20. Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond announced the results during a press briefing, with the official links going live at approximately 12:30 PM. Moving away from historical trends, the board published results for the Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational Education streams simultaneously this year to streamline subsequent college admission timelines. The CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 is available at chseodisha.nic.in.

Overview of Stream Performance and Passing Metrics

More than 4.1 lakh students across the state participated in the offline Higher Secondary exams, which ran from February 18 to March 25. A granular breakdown of the registration numbers reveals that the Humanities (Arts) cohort maintained the largest operational volume with 2,56,707 registered candidates. The Science stream followed with 1,14,363 examinees, while Commerce accounted for 24,621 candidates and Vocational Education programs saw 5,932 students. Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2026: Pass Percentage Reaches 94.31%; Girls Outperform Boys, Says TN Education Minister Rajmohan.

To clear the exams and qualify for undergraduate admissions, candidates must secure a minimum aggregate of 33 per cent across all subjects, along with at least 30% in each theory and practical assessment. Students who missed the target passing margin in up to two subjects will be eligible to register for the upcoming supplementary examinations, which the board plans to conduct in June.

How To Check Your Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Result 2026 Online

To handle the heavy server traffic generated by hundreds of thousands of concurrent users, the state government activated the result portals across multiple independent official nodes. Students can download their provisional digital scorecards and check the plus 2 results by following the structured method given below.

Open your web browser and visit either results.odisha.gov.in or chseodisha.nic.in.

On the homepage, select the designated link titled "Result of Annual Higher Secondary Examination 2026.

Enter your specific Roll Number and Registration Number as printed on your official exam admit card.

Verify the security captcha, click "Submit," and save the displayed provisional marksheet for your immediate records.

Alternative Marks Retrieval via DigiLocker

As an alternative to the primary web portals, CHSE Odisha has integrated its database directly with national digital lockers. Students can access an identical, digitally signed copy of their performance records via the official DigiLocker web platform or smartphone application. To utilise this channel, users must log in using their registered mobile number or verified profile details, navigate directly to the "Education" tab, and select "Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha." Entering the roll number and relevant graduation year will immediately push the digital marksheet into the user's issued documents folder. CBSE Class 12 Result Re-Evaluation 2026: Step-by-Step Guide To Apply Online at cbse.gov.in and cbseit.in As Re-Evaluation Window Opens Today.

Students must note that online marksheets accessible via websites and mobile apps are strictly provisional. These documents display subject-wise scores, total marks obtained, final division standings, and initial qualifying status. Final, authoritative hardcopy certificates and official transfer documentation will be distributed physically via respective high schools within the coming weeks.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (chseodisha.nic.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 12:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).