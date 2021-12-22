Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Tuesday remanded red sandalwood smuggler Badshah Malik to Enforcement Directorate custody till December 24, said ED.

Enforcement Directorate arrested red sandalwood smuggler Badshah Malik on Tuesday morning, added ED.

Also Read | iQoo U5 5G Smartphone With 50MP Dual Rear Cameras Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

He was called for questioning following the raids at his premises, on Monday, as per ED. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)