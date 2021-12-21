The Chinese smartphone maker iQoo has officially launched a new U-series handset, the iQoo U5 5G in China. The handset comes as a replacement for the iQoo U3, which was launched earlier this year. The phone comes in three variants - 4GB +128GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. However, the phone maker is yet to reveal the prices of the device. iQOO Neo 5S, iQOO Neo 5 SE With Triple Rear Cameras Launched.

iQoo U5 5G (Photo Credits: iQoo)

The company will begin accepting pre-orders starting December 24, 2021. Additionally, the company hasn't revealed any details regarding its global availability. It will be available in three colours - Dark Black, Silver White, and Magic Blue.

As for specs, the iQoo U5 sports a 6.58-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The panel also features a waterdrop notch housing the selfie camera. It comes powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. It runs on Android 11 based on iQOO UI 1.0 out of the box.

iQoo U5 5G (Photo Credits: iQoo)

For photography, it gets a dual-camera setup module consisting of a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP macro sensor. Upfront, there is an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling purposes. The device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging.

