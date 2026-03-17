New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): A Delhi court on Tuesday granted regular bail to accused Vinod Tiwari in a case alleging circulation of an AI-generated morphed video of the Prime Minister, observing that the evidence is largely electronic and already in possession of the investigating agency, and that further custodial interrogation is not required.

The order was passed on March 17, 2026, by ASJ Saurabh Partap Singh Laler, Patiala House Courts, New Delhi, in a second regular bail application filed under Section 483 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

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The FIR was registered at Special Cell, Lodhi Colony, based on a complaint alleging that a Facebook account in the name of Vinod Tiwari circulated an AI-generated morphed video depicting the Prime Minister making derogatory remarks, with the potential to disturb public order and harmony.

The prosecution claimed that the accused operated the account, downloaded and shared the video on social media. The mobile phone allegedly used in the offence has been seized, and further investigation, including verification of digital evidence and involvement of other persons, is ongoing.

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Additional Public Prosecutor Mukul Kumar appeared for the State and opposed the bail, arguing that the act had serious implications on public order and national harmony, and that the investigation was at a crucial stage.

Counsel for the accused, Sanjeev, Mayank Jain, Shashank Mishra, and Pranjal Khanna argued that the applicant was falsely implicated and that mandatory provisions under Section 35(3) BNSS were not complied with, rendering the arrest illegal.

They further submitted that the offences carry a maximum punishment of up to three years and are largely bailable, except for one provision. It was also contended that the case is based entirely on digital evidence already seized, eliminating the need for custodial interrogation.

The defence highlighted that the accused has no criminal antecedents, is a law-abiding citizen with a fixed residence, and there is no likelihood of tampering with evidence or influencing witnesses. It was also pointed out that his elderly mother requires his presence and that the trial is likely to take considerable time.

The court noted that the allegations pertain to the circulation of a morphed video through social media and that the evidence against the accused is primarily electronic in nature and already seized by the investigating agency.

Importantly, the court observed that although the investigation is ongoing, further custodial interrogation is not necessary at this stage. It also recorded that the accused has been in custody since March 14 and that the offences carry a maximum punishment of three years, with most being bailable.

Applying the "triple test," the court held that the risk of flight, tampering of evidence, or influencing witnesses does not appear to be strongly attracted against the applicant.

Reiterating the settled principle that "bail is the rule and jail is the exception," the court also noted that the chargesheet has not yet been filed and the trial is likely to take time.

Allowing the application, the court granted bail to Vinod Tiwari on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 with one surety of the like amount.

The bail is subject to conditions, including not leaving the country without permission, not tampering with evidence or influencing witnesses, joining the investigation as required, refraining from similar activities, and keeping his mobile phone operational at all times. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)