New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): A Delhi Court recently dismissed the bail plea of a man accused of stealing a car posing as an advocate from Patiala House Court.

At the time of the incident, the accused was in the rob of an advocate. On verification, his mark sheet of LLB was found to be fake.

Additional Sessions Judge Rajender Singh dismissed the bail plea of Gaurav Kumar.

The court observed, "In view of the conduct of the applicant/accused it is clear that he is falsely posing as a practising advocate. He committed theft of the said car by using his fake identity of a practising lawyer."

In view of the above, this court does not find any ground to grant bail to the applicant/accused Gaurav Kumar, the court said.

Delhi Police submitted a report regarding the verification report of the mark sheet of the applicant/accused. As per the verification report the mark sheet of the applicant/ accused of the law course at Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut is fake and forged, the court noted in the order of February 13.

In the case of the prosecution, the complainant parked his car at the parking lot of Patiala House Courts, New Delhi. The said car was found missing.

The complainant contacted his son Ravin Rao. As per the location of the tracker in the said vehicle, the car was found to be parked near Indraprastha Metro Station. Ravin Rao reached the spot.

One person wearing an advocate's robe was found having the said car. Ravin Rao alongwith his friends apprehended the said person.

The complainant also reached the spot. The accused stated that he is practicing as an advocate in Tis Hazari Courts. On the date of the incident, he came to Patiala House Courts, New Delhi. He was in a hurry since his mother was sick.

It was alleged that accused asked the parking attendant for the keys of the said car. He took the car and reached Indraprastha Bus Depot where he parked the said car. (ANI)

