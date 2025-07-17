Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday sealed a three-storey boutique of Nasreen in Balrampur, who is the close aide of Jamaluddin alias Chhangur Baba, accused in the alleged religious conversion case in Uttar Pradesh.

The ATS had earlier arrested the duo for allegedly masterminding a covert network involved in religious conversions across Uttar Pradesh and beyond.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday launched a massive search operation in connection with the Chhangur Baba religious conversion case. The raids were conducted at 14 different locations, including 12 premises in Utraula in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh, and two in Mumbai.

On July 11, the ATS secured a seven-day remand for both Jamaluddin and Nasreen to further investigate their operations, financial links, and alleged illegal properties.

According to Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General (ADG) of Law and Order, Amitabh Yash, the gang operated for over 15 years and used a variety of manipulative tactics, including honey-trapping, administrative pressure, targeting minors, and enlisting influential individuals to facilitate conversions.

"A significant amount of foreign funding has been traced to the gang," ADG Yash told ANI.

"Separate rate cards existed for different types of conversions, and the money was routed through nearly 40 bank accounts. The ATS is tracking the sources of these funds."

The ADG said that any properties acquired using these funds would be seized and demolished as per legal provisions.

"Chhangur Baba and his main associate, Neetu alias Nasreen, will be interrogated regarding their network, financial trail, and assets. The process to seize and demolish their illegally acquired properties has begun. All individuals against whom there is evidence have been arrested. Mohammed Ahmed is also named in the case, and further investigation is underway," he added.

The ADG said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has requested a copy of the FIR from the ATS for a parallel investigation into the financial aspects.

Highlighting concerns of demographic shifts, ADG Yash pointed out that the region in question lies close to the Nepal border, and such changes have been under observation for some time, raising suspicions of a larger conspiracy. (ANI)

