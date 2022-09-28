New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Wednesday hailed the Centre for imposing a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and condemned those opposing the move, describing them as "anti-India".

He also lashed out at the opposition leaders seeking a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as well, describing them as "mentally challenged".

"The imposition of ban on the PFI was the biggest need of the hour. The government has taken a very important step to protect the country, democracy and humanity. No words are enough to praise the government for this decision," Kumar, a national executive member of the RSS, told PTI when asked for his reaction.

All those opposing the ban on the PFI are "anti-India" and against peace, harmony and development of the country, he said.

By opposing the ban on the PFI, they are also supporting violence and killings, he said and termed their stand on the Centre's decision “highly condemnable”.

As the government on Wednesday banned the PFI and several of its associates for five years under a stringent anti-terror law, accusing them of having "links" with global terror groups like ISIS, several opposition leaders called for similar action against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"They keep raising the bogey of PFI. It is the RSS, which is all about Hindu extremism (‘kattarpanth'), that deserves to be banned first,” Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad said.

Hitting back, Kumar said those seeking a ban on the RSS are “mentally sick and mentally challenged leaders and parties.”

"All the leaders seeking a ban on the RSS today had been put behind bars during the Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi,” he said.

“It the struggle of the swayamsevaks (RSS volunteers) and their sacrifice that brought all these leaders out from the prison, otherwise they would have been languishing there till today," he claimed.

Not only this, the swayamsevaks also protected the Constitution of India and did not let the country go into "a dictatorial regime”, the RSS leader.

Kumar, who is chief patron of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, claimed that a large number of Muslim clerics and intellectuals have conveyed their happiness to him over the Centre's ban on the PFI.

"They are saying that the PFI was defaming Islam and bringing disgrace to Muslims,” the RSS leader claimed.

