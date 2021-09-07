New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) Chief of Bangladesh Army Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Tuesday held extensive talks with India's top military brass on ways to further deepen defence cooperation between the two countries.

Also Read | Goa Assembly Elections 2022: AAP Launches ‘Jobs For All’ Initiative in Poll-Bound State.

Gen Ahmed held separate meetings with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Drunk Duo Eat Venomous Snake in Korba, Hospitalised.

Officials said further deepening military-to-military cooperation between India and Bangladesh was the key focus of the talks.

It is learnt that the latest developments in Afghanistan and their impact on regional security also figured in the talks.

"General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff, Bangladesh Army called on General Bipin Rawat #CDS and discussed issues of bilateral defence cooperation," the Army tweeted.

The Indian Air Force said contemporary issues of mutual interest and ways to enhance avenues for bilateral defence cooperation were discussed in the meeting between Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria and Gen Ahmed.

"Great meeting with Gen Shafiuddin CoAS of Bangladesh and reinforced warm and friendly relationship and defence ties between two countries," Kumar tweeted.

Before his meetings, the Bangladesh Army Chief laid a wreath at National War Memorial and paid homage to the soldiers who laid down their lives during 1971 War, the Army said.

He was also accorded a guard of honour at the South Block lawns.

There has been a series of visits between India and Bangladesh in the last few months notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, Gen Naravane paid a five-day visit to Bangladesh to explore ways to further expand defence and military cooperation.

In June, Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria travelled to the neighbouring country.

The year 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In reflection of close ties, India is also hosting a number of events to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

Around 93,000 Pakistani troops had surrendered before the joint forces of the Indian Army and the "Mukti Bahini" on December 16, 1971, that paved way for the birth of Bangladesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)