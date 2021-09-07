Raipur, September 7: In a bizarre-cum-shocking incident, two drunk men reportedly ate a half brunt venomous snake belonging to the Indian Krait species in Indira Nagar of Korba town of Chhattisgarh on Sunday. A report by the News18 informs that the duo was rushed to the hospital after chewing the head and tail of the snake. The duo were said to be under the influence of alcohol and chewed the reptile so that it would not bite any one, Hindi News Daily Dainik Bhaskar reported one them saying. Tamil Nadu Man Eats Snake, Claims 'It Wards Off COVID-19'; Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Reports inform that the snake was discovered by the family members in their house in Devangan Para of Indira Nagar locality. Following which they threw it in fire and disposed it off. Meanwhile, the drunk duo, identified as Guddu Anand and Raju Jangde, spotted the half brunt snake and started to eat it. Anand chewed the reptile's tail while Jandge ate its head. Two-Headed Snake Swallows Two Mice Simultaneously, Viral Clip Will Send Chills Down Your Spine (Watch Video).

After consuming the snake, their health started to deteriorate. Reports inform that the duo started to feel dizzy and fell unconscious on their went to home. They reported also vomited. The duo was rushed to a government hospital for treatment where they have reportedly been kept under observation. Report informs that their condition is normal.

