Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) Mumbai police on Sunday said a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national who stabbed Saif Ali Khan at the actor's residence here has been arrested.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the man was unaware that he had entered a Bollywood star's house and his intention was theft, a senior police official told reporters.

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Address First Monthly Radio Programme of This Year Today.

He said the attacker was apprehended from Hiranandani Estate on Ghodbandar Road, neighbouring Thane district.

The official said the man had changed his name, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, to Bijoy Das after entering India.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update Today, January 19: City Wakes Up to Foggy Weather With Temperature at 10 Degrees Celcius, 41 Trains Delayed.

He said the accused, who hails from Jhalokati in Bangladesh, had been living in Mumbai for more than five months, doing petty jobs.

Police are trying to collect the documents the accused used to enter India illegally.

The Bollywood star was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by the intruder inside his 12th-floor apartment in upscale Bandra early Thursday in a shocking attack that raised intriguing questions about security, motive, and celebrity life.

Khan, 54, underwent emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital, where he was rushed following the incident that took place around 2.30 am at his apartment in the 'Satguru Sharan' building. He is recovering and may be discharged soon, doctors said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)