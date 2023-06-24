Banihal/Jammu, Jun 24 (PTI) Additional Director General of Police of Jammu zone Mukesh Singh on Saturday visited several towns along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and took stock of the security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

Singh, accompanied by senior police officers, visited Lambar-Banihal, Ramsoo, Ramban and Chanderkot to take stock of the security measures.

The first batch of pilgrims will leave for Kashmir from the base camp in Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu on June 30, one day before the scheduled commencement of the yatra to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in the Himalayas.

The ADGP also interacted with CRPF and Army officers and enquired about the logistics provided to the personnel deployed en route.

He asked the officers who are to be deployed at vantage positions to discharge their assigned duties with utmost care so that the pilgrims feel comfortable and secure, the police said.

He also instructed the J&K State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel to remain extra vigilant, alert and to come forward in the shortest possible time to take up rescue operations in case of any unexpected mishap to any pilgrim due to any natural or man-made calamity.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban) Sunil Gupta and Senior Superintendent of Police of Ramban district Mohita Sharma accompanied the ADGP during his visit.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police of Samba district Benam Tosh chaired a meeting of all security agencies to review arrangemnets for the yatra.

All the officers were directed to ensure alertness, work with exemplary synergy and to share intelligence inputs with sensitivity to foil the nefarious designs of anti-national elements and their mentors across the International Border, the police said.

