Bathinda (Punjab) [India], June 16 (ANI): Bathinda Police on Monday carried out bulldozer action at a drug hotspot in Dhobiana.

The operations were carried out to demolish two houses declared illegal by the Civil Department, and had five NDPS cases registered against them, stated Superintendent of Police (SP) Narinder Singh.

"Today we reached Dhobiana Basti to demolish two houses that were declared illegal by the Civil Department. The duty magistrate had requested police force deployment, for which the Civil Lines Police Station and the Reserve Force were mobilised to maintain law and order at the site. One of the houses belongs to Rajrani. Both properties have a total of five NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) cases registered against them, related to the sale of heroin..." Singh told ANI.

On May 22, the Punjab Police demolished the illegal properties of two smugglers constructed on the Panchayat's land in Amritsar.

The illegal property was constructed by Jagpreet alias Jagga and Satnam alias, currently in jail for peddling drugs.

SSP Amritsar Rural, Maninder Singh, said Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav have ordered the police to take stringent action against those who make wealth through the drug trade.

Speaking with ANI, he said, "We have received orders from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav that strict action should be taken against those who make wealth through the drug trade. Today, in the Dharar village, action is being taken on the properties of Jagpreet alias Jagga and Satnam alias Satta."

He said that the revenue department informed that this property was built on the lands belonging to the Panchayat.

"We received information from the revenue department that the properties are constructed on illegal land, land of the Panchayat. The notice was given to their family to prove legality, and when it failed, we took the action," he said.

Earlier, In a major crackdown on cross-border drug smuggling, the Commissionerate Police, Jalandhar, busted an international narco trafficking cartel and arrested one accused person with 5 Kg Heroin, Punjab police said.

Punjab police said the accused, identified as Shiva (alias Sodhi) was in touch with foreign smugglers for the past 2 years, and his arrest led to the dismantling of a key smuggling network. (ANI)

