India News | BCI Chairman Writes to CJI over Andhra Pradesh HC Judge's Reported Conduct Towards Young Lawyer

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Bar Council of India Chairman and Senior Advocate Manan Kumar Mishra has written to the Chief Justice of India seeking "institutional intervention" regarding the reported conduct of Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge Justice Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao in directing a young advocate to judicial custody for 24 hours during court proceedings on May 5, 2026.

In the letter dated May 6, 2026, Mishra referred to a video of the court proceedings that is allegedly in circulation and stated that the young lawyer was seen repeatedly apologising before the Court, saying he had not intended any disrespect and was in pain. The letter states that despite the lawyer's pleas, the Judge allegedly directed that he be taken into custody, following which police personnel entered the courtroom.

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According to the representation, the matter was reportedly listed for production or availability of an order copy, which the advocate did not have at the time of hearing. The letter claims that the lawyer was rebuked in open court and allegedly told that he would "learn" from the experience. It further states that references were allegedly made to the lawyer's years of practice and to the presence of other advocates in court as witnesses to the incident.

The BCI Chairman, while emphasising respect for the judiciary, stated in the letter that the reported course of action raises concerns regarding "judicial temperament, proportionality, fairness, and the dignity of the Bar." He added that although advocates may be corrected or proceeded against in accordance with law, sending a young advocate to custody in such circumstances appeared "prima facie" inappropriate.

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The letter further stated that the relationship between the Bench and the Bar is founded on mutual respect and that young lawyers should be corrected "without humiliation." It also expressed concern that incidents of this nature could have a chilling effect on young members of the legal profession.

Mishra requested the Chief Justice of India to take cognisance of the matter and call for the video recording of the proceedings, the order passed, and related circumstances. He also urged consideration of administrative measures, including withdrawal of judicial work from the Judge pending review, transfer to another High Court, and judicial training on court management, judicial temperament, and Bar-Bench relations.

The letter concludes by stating that the representation has been made to preserve public confidence in the judiciary and to restore faith among young advocates in the "protective and corrective role" of the institution.' (ANI)

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