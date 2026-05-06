Telangana: 4 Farmers Killed, 4 Injured as Iron Shed Collapses in Mancherial Amid Heavy Winds, Rain

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Hyderabad, May 6: Four farmers were killed, and four others were injured when an iron shed collapsed due to heavy winds in Telangana’s Mancherial district, said officials on Wednesday. The incident occurred at Luxettipet on Tuesday night, where gusty winds and rain wreaked havoc. Four farmers identified as Venkatesh, Abhiram, Lacchanna and Nagaraju died in the incident. Four others were injured in the mishap, and they have been admitted to hospitals at Luxettipet and Karimnagar. Trees were uprooted, and electricity poles collapsed due to heavy winds in the area. Thunderstorms lashed some districts of Telangana on Tuesday night.

Farmers, waiting at the procurement centres with their produce, suffered huge losses. Paddy, maize and other produce brought by farmers to the procurement centres set up by the government were damaged in the rains. The grains kept outside procurement centres at several places in Peddapalli district were soaked in heavy rain, causing huge losses to farmers. The affected farmers alleged that authorities delayed the procurement of their produce, causing them massive losses. They said they had been waiting at the procurement centres for the last 10 days.

Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtrta Samithi (BRS) working President K.T. Rama Rao conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased in the Luxettipet incident. “Are farmers' lives like lamps in the wind?” he asked. Terming the incident heartbreaking, he extended deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. The state government should immediately announce an ex gratia payment of Rs 25 lakh to the families of the deceased farmers and provide better medical assistance to the injured farmers, he said.

The BRS leader also alleged that the Congress government is showing apathy by refusing to purchase the crops that farmers have toiled to grow for months. “In just three days, seven farmers have died at various procurement centers. These are nothing but murders committed by the state government. I demand that the state government immediately purchase all the crops lying in warehouses and procurement centers across the state,” he said.

State BJP President N. Ramchander Rao also expressed shock over the deaths of farmers. He said the farmers lost their lives while trying to protect the harvested rice in the fields amidst heavy rain and gusty winds. “I urge the state government to immediately provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased and extend all necessary support to them during this difficult time. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the family members of the deceased,” the BJP leader posted on ‘X’.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 12:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).