Gandhinagar, Dec 9 (PTI) The benefits of various schemes of the central and state governments are being passed onto the people of Gujarat, embodying the commitment to good governance and service, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Saturday.

The CM was speaking at the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra 2023' programme at Lavarpur village in Gandhinagar where Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted virtually with beneficiaries of several government schemes.

‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra 2023' has been organised across the country by the central government to increase the coverage of various public welfare schemes and take them to eligible citizens.

The programme was launched on November 15, the day marked as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'.

Patel said the event was being held to achieve the vision of a developed India by 2047 by making the poorest persons part of India's development journey.

“The Yatra is getting a huge response across Gujarat and the benefits of central and state government schemes are being passed on to the people, thereby embodying the commitment to good governance and service,” he said.

Modi on Saturday virtually interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes of 225 village panchayats of the state. He had a virtual interaction with one Alpeshbhai Nizama, a beneficiary of ‘Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana' of Shuklatirth village in Bharuch district and inquired about the assistance he received under the scheme.

The PM asked Alpeshbhai to visit five other villages and request other farmer friends to take advantage of the scheme.

Union ministers Parshottam Rupala, Devusinh Chauhan, Mahendra Munjpura and Darshana Zardosh attended the ‘Bharat Sankalp Yatra' programme at different villages. State ministers also participated in the programme in different parts of Gujarat.

People from 4,375 panchayats have so far benefited through the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', with around 13.06 lakh people participating. More than 12.02 lakh citizens have taken the pledge to make India a developed nation by 2047, according to a government release.

In addition, more than 5.67 lakh people have undergone health check-ups, with 3.34 lakh having tested for TB and over 79,500 people for sickle cell at these health camps, it said.

During the yatra, a total of 14,587 citizens have registered under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana', and the state has carried out 2,490 drone demonstrations under the agriculture programme.

Some villages have achieved the saturation point for various schemes during the yatra, it said.

As many as 2,846 villages have been covered under ‘Ayushman Bharat Yojana', 4,066 under ‘Jal-Jeevan Mission', 3,878 under land record digitisation and 4,194 under open defecation free (ODF) Plus, stated the release.

