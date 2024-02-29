Kolkata, Feb 29 (PTI) West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday announced the Bengal segment of the nationwide initiative 'Viksit Bharat Modi ki Guarantee,' employing video vans to solicit public inputs from across the state in crafting the the party's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In a press briefing held here, Majumdar elaborated on the purpose of these vans, highlighting their significance in collecting citizens' recommendations for the party's "Sankalp Patra" (manifesto).

He emphasised the BJP's commitment to fostering citizen engagement in the democratic process, stating that this approach epitomises the party's overarching vision.

"These vans will traverse the length and breadth of the state, collating feedback from diverse corners. They will spotlight Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accomplishments and the party's blueprint for catapulting India into a developed nation," he said.

Earlier this week, BJP president JP Nadda inaugurated these vans in New Delhi, slated to traverse through every Lok Sabha constituency. The party anticipates amassing nearly one crore suggestions by March 15.

"The 'Sankalp Patra' aims to propel the nation towards becoming a developed entity by 2047," Majumdar remarked.

Expressing unwavering confidence in retaining power under Modi's stewardship for a third consecutive term, the BJP has set a target of securing 370 seats in the forthcoming elections, expected in April-May, for the 543-member Lok Sabha.

The Bengal BJP unit has outlined an objective of securing more than 35 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

