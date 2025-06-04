Kolkata, Jun 4 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy working in a jeans dyeing factory was hung upside down, beaten and given electric shocks by the owner of the unit in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district over suspicion of mobile phone theft, police said on Wednesday.

The incident, which took place in Maheshtala area near Kolkata recently, came to light after a video purportedly showing the abuse surfaced on social media, prompting swift police intervention.

Also Read | From Navi Mumbai to Vadhvan Port, Know Which Areas Will Be Developed As 3rd and 4th Mumbai As Maharashtra Government Plans to Decongest Financial Capital.

PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The victim was rescued from the factory located in Kankhuli Purbapara area, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Stampede: Survival Techniques To Stay Safe in Massive Crowd, Check List of Tips.

"One person, who is the prime accused, has been taken into custody. A thorough investigation is underway," he said.

Family members of the boy denied that he had stolen the mobile phone and claimed he was falsely accused.

"We found no evidence to support the allegation that he had stolen the mobile phone. He was beaten and tortured without reason. We have lodged a formal complaint," a family member of the boy told reporters.

The boy is presently undergoing medical treatment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)