Kolkata, Jan 22 (PTI) Nearly three years after a murder convict was released from jail based on some documents which turned out to be fake, he was arrested by the West Bengal CID on Monday, an officer said here.

Lalu Sheikh, who was convicted in a 2015 murder case and was serving a life sentence, was arrested from Bharatpur in Murshidabad district of the state.

Also Read | Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Participate in Parakram Diwas Celebrations at Red Fort.

A fake bail order of the Calcutta High Court dated March 2, 2021, was manufactured and placed before the Kandi court of the district on March 6 of the same year by a lawyer who appeared on behalf of Sheikh, the officer said.

"The Kandi court considered that document as original and ordered his release on bail," he said.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024-25: Interim Budget Will Aim To Boost Agricultural Sector To Enhance Food Security, Ensure Inclusive Growth in Economy.

After it was found that the bail order was forged, a criminal case was lodged at the Kandi Police Station and the Calcutta High Court directed the CID to investigate the case.

Lalu Sheikh's son and the lawyer who had helped the convict get the forged bail order were arrested in the course of the investigation, the officer said.

"Sheikh had been absconding for quite some time. On early Monday, our team of officers arrested him," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)