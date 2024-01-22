New Delhi, January 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in Parakram Diwas celebrations here at Red Fort on Tuesday. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Monday that in line with the vision of the Prime Minister to take steps to duly honour the contribution of luminaries who played a significant role in the freedom struggle, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was started being celebrated as Parakram Diwas in 2021.

The programme being held this year at Red Fort will be a multifaceted celebration seamlessly weaving together historical reflections and vibrant cultural expressions. The activities will delve into the profound legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the Azad Hind Fauj, the PMO said. The celebration will start in presence of the Prime Minister at 6:30 p.m. Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Nine-Day Event on Parakram Diwas at Delhi's Red Fort on January 23

Visitors will get an opportunity to engage with an immersive experience through exhibitions of archives, showcasing rare photographs and documents that chronicle the remarkable journey of Netaji and the Azad Hind Fauj. These celebrations will continue till January 31, it added. Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Participate in Parakram Diwas Celebrations at Red Fort

Prime Minister Modi will also launch 'Bharat Parv', which will be held from January 23 to 31. "It will showcase the country's rich diversity with Republic Day Tableaux and cultural exhibits, featuring efforts of 26 Ministries and Departments, highlighting citizen centric initiatives, vocal for local, diverse tourist attractions, among others". The 'Bharat Parv' will take place at the Ram Leela Maidan and Madhav Das Park in front of Red Fort.

