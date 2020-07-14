Kolkata, Jul 14 (PTI) A fire broke out in the record room of the Alipore Judges' Court here on Tuesday morning, a fire brigade official said.

No one has been injured in the incident, he said.

The blaze was reported at 8.55 am and firefighters brought it under control within an hour, the official said.

The record room of Alipore Judges' Court is situated on the first floor of the building, he added.

