Rajasthan, July 14: In a video shared by ANI, Rajasthan Cabinet Minister BD Kalla, Congress MLAs Ramnarain Meena, Hakam Ali and Gopal Meena were seen doing exercise at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur. State Ministers and Congress MLAs who are lodged at hotel attended Congress Legislative Party meeting at CM Ashok Gehlot's on Monday.

The political drama in Rajasthan has intensified after rebel Sachin Pilot skipped the second meeting today of Rajasthan MLAs after the Congress invited him on Monday night to "come and sort out the dispute". Rajasthan Political Crisis: Congress to Hold Another Legislative Party Meeting Today at 10 AM, Sachin Pilot Issued Invite.

Congress MLAs Exercise, Watch Video:

Pilot, who is incommunicado since the rift between him Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot became public last week, informed the party high command through his close aides that he would not remain part of the government if it is led by Gehlot. At the CLP meeting called on Monday, Congress claimed that a total of 107 MLAs were present.

