Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 7 (ANI): West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose urged Fifth State Finance Commission Chairman Abhirup Sarkar to consider having a state-level system to audit Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) funds, informed Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

The Chairman of the Fifth State Finance Commission on Monday presented his interim report to the Bengal Governor on Panchayati Raj Institution funds.

During the meeting, there was a discussion over a system at the State level for the audit of Panchayati Raj Institution funds.

"The Governor urged that efforts may be made to examine whether the funds allocated by the Commission from time to time are transferred to the panchayats. The progress in expenditure each quarter shall be scrutinized and monitored," said the Raj Bhavan officials.

The Governor also said that the independent agencies may be entrusted with the task of evaluating the performance of the Panchayati Raj institutions in achieving the financial and physical targets.

It was further discussed that the Social audit regime may be put to qualitative audit--report cards to be made from time to time over the progress.

He further said that the evaluation of the performance of the local body to be maintained Propriety audit may be introduced on a selective basis and the scheme of incentives and disincentives may be streamlined.

It was discussed that the norms for good governance prescribed by the UN and acceptable to India may be suitably implemented in the Panchayati Raj Institutions.

They discussed that Panchayati Raj Institutions may be given a rough indication of the possible allocation of funds sufficiently in advance so that their plans can be more realistic.

"Focus should be on the Introduction of People planning," the Raj Bhavan added.Notably, West Bengal is to undergo Panchayat polls within a few months. (ANI)

