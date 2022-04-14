Kolkata, Apr 14 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her government would spend Rs 300 crore to build a skywalk near the Kalighat Temple here, and assured hawkers in the area that they will not be evacuated, but relocated for now.

She said the hawkers would be moved to Hazra Park for the time being, and brought back to the Kalighat Temple area once construction is complete.

"We will be spending Rs 300 crore to build a skywalk here. There will be a total revamp of the (temple) area. But, our hawker brothers will not be evacuated… After the skywalk is ready, they will be able to put up stalls inside it like the arrangement in Dakshineswar," she told reporters.

Banerjee, like every year, offered prayers at the Kalighat Temple on the eve of Poila Boisakh (Bengali New Year).

“I have come to pray to Goddess Kali so that humanity is protected. Let us all have a good time, good luck to everyone," she said.

