New Delhi, April 14: A BA (German) second year student at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) suffered head injuries on Thursday after a portion of the bathroom ceiling in the Sabarmati Hostel came crashing down on him. The injured student has been taken to the Safdarjung Hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, members of the All India Students' Union (AISA) complained against the hostel warden for not taking due care of the property.

"The crumbling hostel infrastructure led to an unfortunate incident today. This is a clear case of criminal negligence on the part of the hostel wardens and the Dean of Students. We have time and again raised the issue of dilapidated hostel infrastructure and falling ceilings with the concerned authorities, but the JNU administration has been trying to digress the issue in the name of lack of funds. Stop putting the lives of students in danger," AISA said in a statement.

It also urged students to reach the Sabarmati Hostel to demand answers from the warden.

