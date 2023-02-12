Kolkata, Feb 12 (PTI) A hand grenade found hidden in a packet in Coochbehar Sadar Police Court was on Sunday diffused by experts from the Indian Army's Trishakti Corps, an official said.

The grenade was recovered from a packet allegedly containing contraband, which had been seized earlier.

Also Read | Rajasthan Fire: Blaze Erupts at Girls' Hostel in Kota, No Injuries Reported.

On a request from the civilian authorities, the grenade was destroyed at the site by experts of the Trishakti Corps, headquartered at Sukna in north Bengal, by way of electric detonation in presence of the state's police officers, the official said.

It was reportedly found during cleaning of the store room for seized materials on the Coochbehar Sadar Police Court premises.

Also Read | Oommen Chandy Health Update: Former Kerala CM Airlifted to Bengaluru for Further Treatment.

"The complete operation was conducted taking all safety precautions and completed in a controlled manner without any collateral damage," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)