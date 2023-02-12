Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): A hand grenade was found near a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, which has been disposed of, officials said on Sunday.

According to the police, on Saturday, an onlooker informed that a bomb-like object is lying near the canal in the Lodhipur area within Parikshitgarh police station limits of Meerut.

A local team of police along with the Bomb disposal squad from Ghaziabad immediately reached the spot and took up the preliminary enquiry after seizing the hand grenade.

Rupali Rai, Circle Officer said, "A young man saw a bomb near Ganga Nahar. On the information of the youth, other people immediately reached there and found that a hand grenade is lying near the canal which is dry at present. The grenade was seen in the stones under the bridge built near the Lodhipur area. Seeing the bomb, there was a stir among the people. Immediately police were informed about the bomb."

"A local team of the police and bomb disposal squad reached the spot and safely lifted the bomb which was fitted with a safety pin. There is a number on the hand grenade, but due to rust, that number is not clearly visible. The police took possession of the bomb and have kept it in the police station after disposing of it," Rupali Rai said.

Lal Singh Bhati, an Official from Ghaziabad Bomb Disposal Squad said, "After receiving the information that a hand grenade has been found near the canal of Lodhipur area in Meerut, our team immediately rushed to the spot on Saturday evening along with Station House Officer, Parikshit Garh and defused the bomb there."

"This bomb was made in a government factory. We identify it by the name of SE 36. We don't know from where and how it came here but now it is defused. If we talk about the power of this bomb, then the area within 9 yards can be destroyed with it. This bomb was in working condition. We have 8-9 men in the prevention squad, who have disposed of it," Lal Singh Bhati added. (ANI)

