Kolkata, Jun 20 (PTI) West Bengal Irrigation minister Manas Bhuiyan on Friday inspected the Durgapur Barrage to assess water release mechanism amid concerns over potential flooding due to discharge from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) reservoirs.

In the wake of heavy downpours over the past few days in some districts, downstream rivers have swelled, and the state administration was cautious about flood threats in case of a heavy release of water, officials said.

Bhuiyan said he has been holding regular discussions with departmental officials on the issue, and said that although water is being released from DVC system, the Durgapur Barrage is ensuring a gradual discharge to help mitigate any flood risk. Senior administrative officials from Bankura and Paschim Bardhaman districts were present during the inspection.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Water had been held back for about one and a half months, and now a substantial volume has to be released slowly," Bhuiyan said, adding that scientists and engineers are working on strategies to manage the inflow effectively.

He said that detailed data will be reviewed following the inspection, and appropriate directives will be issued based on the findings.

Bhuiyan alleged that the Centre has consistently neglected Bengal.

"The Centre has not even paid any money for dredging to increase the capacity of reservoirs and river channels. Despite this, we are doing everything possible to ensure people in downstream areas are not distressed by floods," he said.

Meanwhile, SP Singh, CGM, Maithon told PTI, said that DVC's current water release remains "normal" and was below 50,000 cusecs — within the green-coded safety zone — and does not pose any immediate flood threat unless there is a spell of heavy rainfall.

He said that the Damodar Valley Reservoir Regulation Committee (DVRRC) is managing the release in constant coordination with the state authorities.

