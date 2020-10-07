Kolkata, Oct 7 (PTI) West Bengal's Covid-19 tally mounted to 2,80,504 after the highest single-day spike of 3,455 new infections was reported on Wednesday, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll in the state rose to 5,376 with 58 more fatalities.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Launch ‘Jan Andolan’ Campaign for COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour Tomorrow.

The discharge rate reached 87.97 per cent after 3,024 recoveries were registered across the state, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases stood at 28,361.

Also Read | Doctors of Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital Protest Over Non-Payment of Salaries.

Since Tuesday, 42,651 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)